Biden invites Netanyahu to visit Washington before end of year

US President Joe Biden invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to Washington before the end of the year after the two leaders met in New York on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

The statement further explained that the president wished Netanyahu and the citizens of Israel a happy new year in light of the Jewish High Holy Days.

The two discussed a potential upcoming ministerial meeting similar to the Negev Summit, with the goal of advancing regional integration initiatives, as well as deepening the ongoing US-Israeli Tech Dialogue.

The West Bank and a two-state solution

Biden also touched on tensions and violence in the West Bank, emphasizing the need to take action as soon as possible to improve both security and the economic situation.

He expressed support for a two-state solution to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 20 September 2023, at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Finally, the president re-emphasized his concern about the state of democracy in Israel and invited Netanyahu to the White House.