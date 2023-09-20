American President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday in New York City, with talked focused on how Israel can achieve peace with Saudi Arabia.

As protestors chanted against the prime minister outside the hotel where they met, Netanyahu told the president with confidence that "Under your leadership, we can achieve historic peace with Saudi Arabia, which will advance the resolution of the Israeli-Arab conflict, promote reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and advance Israeli-Palestinian peace."

Biden opened the dialogue with a statement of faith in Israel's relationship with the United States. He also noted that they share a strong interest in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu responded, saying: "Our friendship goes back over 40 years and can take us a long way." He said that they were living in a time that held both "great promise" and "great danger."

The prime minister also touched on the tentative plans laid out for a train connecting Israel and Saudi Arabia, pointing out that "such a corridor will make Israel a very important hub on a highway of unprecedented prosperity."

He emphasized Israel's commitment to democracy and democratic values, and concluded his statement by saying:

"Mr. President, with your leadership, we can make history."

