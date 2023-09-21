Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF tanks hit Syrian army buildings built to violate disagreement deal

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 17:47

Israel Defense Forces tanks struck two temporary Syrian military structures that it said were built in an area between Israel and Syria in violation of a 1974 Agreement on Disengagement, the IDF Spokesperson said on Thursday.

The IDF said that the strike came after a second structure was identified by surveillance teams in the Golan Heights on Wednesday.

"The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for everything that happens in its territory and will not allow attempts to violate the Agreement on Disengagement," said the IDF.

