Four people from Tiberias, Haifa, Migdal HaEmek, and Ein HaShofet were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the theft of an IDF tank from a training base in northern Israel, Israel Police said Thursday.

The arrest of three of the suspects was extended until September 24. The Haifa Magistrate's Court ordered the release of the fourth suspect, but the police filed an appeal which will be discussed in a hearing on Friday.