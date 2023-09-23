Saudis: Peace must include Palestinian state, east Jerusalem as capital

Saudi Arabia has said it is looking for a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on a resolution in the international arena and a peace that allows the Palestinian people to have an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

This was said by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Furhan Al-Saud at the UN General Assembly on Saturday night.

Netanyahu hints at accepting concessions to Palestinians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at the possibility of his coalition considering concessions to the Palestinians as part of their efforts to secure a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia in an interview with two US media outlets over the weekend.

The prime minister spoke to CNN and Fox News shortly after he delivered his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, telling reporters that if he agreed to concessions, he believed his far-right party members would follow. Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 23, 2023 (credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

"Would you be willing to blow up your coalition, essentially, to get this deal with Saudi done?" CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Netanyahu.

"I don't think it'll require that," he said. "You think they'll go along with it?" Collins continued. "It's whether I go along with it," Netanyahu responded, deriding statements made by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that no concessions would be made.

This is a developing story.