Israeli security forces were active in the West Bank on Monday night, arresting a total of five wanted individuals, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Four of the five were arrested in the village of Silwad. Israeli forces arrested the fifth man in the town of Deir Sammit, where they also confiscated a gun, bullets and two magazines.

The arrested individuals and confiscated weaponry were taken in for further investigation.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces.