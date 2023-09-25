Under fire by terrorists and countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Israeli security destroyed a terrorist command center and explosives arsenal in Nur Shams, the IDF Spokespersons Unit said on Sunday morning.

IDF troops returned fire against terrorist operatives during the raid, with several hits reported. An IDF soldier was moderately injured by shrapnel. Explosive devices were hurled at the soldiers during the fight. Hamas confirmed the death of one of its al-Qassam Brigade members, Asaad Jab'awi, in battle. The terrorist organization claimed that a second Palestinian casualty, Abdurrahman Suleiman Abu Daghash, had also died fighting Israeli forces.

The Yahalom special forces demolitions unit and combat engineering units exploded several IEDs on the road in the town near Tulkarem. At least one high-explosive anti-armor device was placed in the area along with other concealed charges by terrorists ahead of the IDF raid. Images published by the military show the use of D9 bulldozers in the area.

A team effort by Israeli security services

The Egoz commando unit, the Golani reconnaissance battalion, the Israel Border Police, and the Shin Bet operated in tandem to locate and destroy the control center and explosives arsenal.

The terrorist control room was filled with observation equipment and computers. Photographs by the IDF show that terrorists had set up cameras and Realtime feeds that provided surveillance of the area and streets from multiple angles. The armory consisted of dozens of pipe bombs and several large gas tanks. IDF soldiers work to arrest Palestinians as part of Operation Break the Wave (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier this month, a Palestinian was killed as Israeli forces destroyed explosives being stored in Nur Shams. During that raid, explosive devices also targeted Israeli bulldozers.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, the IDF and Shin Bet on Sunday arrested eight suspects who were part of a Hamas cell operating out of Bir Zeir University. The squad members were recruited by Hamas operatives from Gaza and received weapons and ammunition to conduct a terrorist attack on Israelis. Israeli forces entered the university on information that the cell was planning an imminent attack.

"This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization using legitimate institutions in order to advance terrorist operations with it as a refuge for perpetrators," said the IDF.

One other suspect was arrested in the area of the raid, and four other wanted persons were arrested in another operation in the village of Khirbat Karme, southwest of Hebron.