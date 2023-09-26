Israeli arrested for threatening to kill Arab city's deputy mayor

A man was arrested for threatening to kill the deputy mayor of Baqa al-Gharbiyye if he didn't comply with his demands, Israel Police said on Tuesday morning.

The arrest comes after a wave of attacks on Arab sector local politicians in recent months.

Tira Municipality director-general Abed al-Rahman Kashu was murdered and two others were injured in a shooting on August 21.

Nazareth mayoral candidate Musaab Duchan, his brother, and another person were wounded in a shooting on August 24.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. Shots were fired at the home of Tamra Mayor Sohil Diab on August 30, and further gunfire was directed at the municipal building after three people were arrested. The scene of a shooting in Haifa. September 24, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

On August 22, a quadruple murder included the death of local council head candidate Ghazi Saeb, though, with the arrest of three people, the incident was deemed criminally motivated rather than political.

Police remove criminal organization's security cameras

In a separate operation in the village, the police removed 31 security cameras set up by a criminal organization.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to the cameras, whose removal was intended to strengthen the rule of law in the areas, said the police.