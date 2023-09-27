Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Colin Kaepernick asks for spot on Jets' practice squad

By REUTERS

Colin Kaepernick, seven years removed from his last NFL action, asked the New York Jets if he could join their practice squad.

The request was made in a letter sent last Thursday to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. Rapper J. Cole posted a copy of the letter to Instagram on Tuesday.

The Jets' quarterback situation is the subject of massive attention after Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. Zach Wilson, New York's starter for parts of the previous two seasons, regained the role, and he currently ranks last in the NFL in completion percentage.

China says aim of drills near Taiwan is to combat 'arrogance'
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 05:34 AM
Blinken interviewed in federal probe into Biden classified documents
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 12:14 AM
Judge finds Trump liable for fraud in New York civil case
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:46 PM
US announces additional humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 11:10 PM
US Democratic Senators Baldwin, Tester call for Menendez's resignation
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 04:47 PM
IDF to close off road in Israel's South, activate security systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 02:39 PM
Russia's Vladimir Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Iran
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 02:36 PM
IDF says reported shooting in Jordan Valley was false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 01:33 PM
Saudi Arabia 'working to establish a Palestinian state' - ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 01:26 PM
Netanyahu may visit Turkey next month, Erdogan announces
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 01:08 PM
Israelis, Palestinians arrested after clashes with settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 12:19 PM
Beijing warns Philippines to not make provocations in South China Sea
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 10:27 AM
Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot blast kills at least 20, 290 injured
By REUTERS
09/26/2023 08:52 AM
Kerem Shalom Gaza border crossing to reopen despite violent clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2023 08:34 AM
Lebanon arrests individual who fired on US embassy last week
By REUTERS
09/25/2023 10:50 PM