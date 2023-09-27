Colin Kaepernick asks for spot on Jets' practice squad

Colin Kaepernick, seven years removed from his last NFL action, asked the New York Jets if he could join their practice squad.

The request was made in a letter sent last Thursday to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. Rapper J. Cole posted a copy of the letter to Instagram on Tuesday.

The Jets' quarterback situation is the subject of massive attention after Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. Zach Wilson, New York's starter for parts of the previous two seasons, regained the role, and he currently ranks last in the NFL in completion percentage.