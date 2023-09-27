Jerusalem Post
Erez crossing to open to Gaza workers despite continuing violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2023 23:55

The Erez crossing through which Gazan workers enter and exit Israel will reopen on Thursday after over being closed for over a week due to violent riots along the Gaza border, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday night.

The decision was made despite the continuation of the riots and incendiary balloon launches on Wednesday afternoon. The continued opening of the crossing will be subject to situation assessments and the stability of the security situation.

