IDF attacked Hamas military site in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF attacked a Hamas military site in the northern area of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a military spokesperson said.

Israeli forces used a remotely manned aircraft to launch the attack.

The attack followed incidences earlier in the day when several fires broke out along the Gaza border amid ongoing violent riots and launches of incendiary balloons - to which another battalion was sent to reinforce the Gaza border area.

The following day

A terrorist fired on Israeli forces on Monday, to which the IDF fired back, and the terrorist was shot. there were no Israeli casualties in the incident.

The same day, IDF surveillance identified two suspects who tried to cross the barrier from the Gaza Strip's southern area into Israeli territory. IDF personnel arrested the suspects who were transferred to further investigation by security forces. The security fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as seen on March 8, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

No incendiary balloons that crossed the border fence were detected.

