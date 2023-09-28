Tel Aviv District Police arrested a man at Ben-Gurion Airport after he was deported back to Israel from Dubai, according to an Israel Police statement.

The suspect is believed to be involved in the murder of Shimmy Dadon which took place in Rishon Lezion approximately two years ago.

He is currently being held in custody on suspicion of murder and is undergoing interrogation.

Two arrested in Hadera

Israel Police arrested two suspects on Thursday morning in connection to a shooting incident in Hadera, leaving a 34-year-old man critically injured, according to police. An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

One of the individuals taken into custody is the brother of the injured man. Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation began when the victim and his brother reportedly went to the residence of the second suspect. They are believed to have launched an attack on him and his family members.

In an apparent act of self-defense, the homeowner, armed with a firearm, retaliated by shooting at the two brothers, injuring the 34-year-old.

Police thwart attack in Lod, found explosive device under vehicle

Lod Police officers, along with the police's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts from the Central District Police Department, recently found and neutralized an explosive device found under a private vehicle belonging to a Lod resident.

The EOD experts successfully dismantled the explosive device while scanning for possible additional threats to the public.