Ten Eritreans were injured in a fight that broke out near Mesilat Yesharim Street near the Hatikva neighborhood in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

A 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old man in a serious condition, three others have been classified as moderately injured, and four in a minor condition, according to Israeli media.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics treated the wounded and evacuated them to Ichilov, Wolfson, Beilinson and Sheba hospitals.