Yesh Atid announces first-ever primaries in December

The Yesh Atid party announced on Monday that this December, primaries for the party will be held for the first time in the 11 years since it was founded by Yair Lapid.

In the party's announcement, it was stated that a Yesh Atid conference will be held where the primaries for the leadership of the party will be held.

The criteria required for submitting nominations according to the party rules are members who have been part of Yesh Atid for at least three consecutive years, who have not been convicted of a scandalous offense, and have not been prosecuted for an offense, Walla reported.

Only MK Ram Ben Barak said that he intends to face Lapid, the report said.

There are about 750 members at the Yesh Atid conference, including activists, MKs, and the heads of the party.