Second Israeli minister lands in Saudi Arabia

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, leading a delegation of 14 members.

Karhi is now the second Israeli minister to ever land in Saudi Arabia.

The delegation includes high-ranking officials such as MK David Bitan, and key representatives from the Communications Ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a letter authorizing this mission to participate in an international conference that is being held in Riyadh from Monday to Wednesday.

Israel engaging with representatives worldwide

The conference serves as an opportunity for Israel to engage with representatives from around the world and convey its commitment to peace in the region.

Minister Karhi is expected to give a speech to representatives coming from around the world - the speech will also be broadcast on the conference website.

Karhi is expected to meet with the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the Turkish Communications Minister, and others.