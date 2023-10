Magen David Adom paramedics responded to a motorcycle explosion on Or Yehuda's Shim Peres Blvd. on Tuesday night.

Paramedics found a man in his 30s with several severe injuries and no signs of life. Responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the time and place of the explosion in a statement, and said that officers also responded to the incident. They stated that the event was being treated as criminal.

This is a developing story.