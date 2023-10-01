Suicide bombing rocks Turkey's parliament building, at least two injured

Turkey's parliament was due to return from summer recess on Sunday.

Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)
The Turkish interior minister said two suicide bombers attacked Turkey's parliament in the capital of Ankara on Sunday morning.

One of the terrorists was killed while the other blew himself up, the minister said.

Two security guards were injured, according to the minister.

Parliament set to reconvene

Turkey's parliament is due to return from summer recess this week, reconvening in October for the first time since late July.

This is a developing story.



