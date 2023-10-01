Suicide bombing rocks Turkey's parliament building, at least two injured

The Turkish interior minister said two suicide bombers attacked Turkey's parliament in the capital of Ankara on Sunday morning.

One of the terrorists was killed while the other blew himself up, the minister said.

Two security guards were injured, according to the minister.

Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)

Parliament set to reconvene

Turkey's parliament is due to return from summer recess this week, reconvening in October for the first time since late July.

Explosions and Gunfire have been heard this morning near the Parliamentary Building in the Turkish Capital of Ankara; a Significant Police and Military Presence has been observed in the Area but it is Unknown what exactly the ongoing Situation is. pic.twitter.com/dzSFxdHDg9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2023

This is a developing story.