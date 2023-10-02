Israeli forces arrested a total of 17 suspects of violent crime throughout the country on Sunday.

13 were arrested in the Bedouin sector in the Negev on Sunday, according to an Israel Police statement.

The arrests were made in the city of Rahat and on Highway 60, where weapons and vehicles were found and confiscated during the process.

Meanwhile, another four were arrested in the West Bank village of Hizma near Jerusalem.

Israel police, in cooperation with Border Police and IDF personnel, seized weapons from the suspects during the operation. This included two guns, three cartridges, and a knife.

As Israeli forces were closing in on a house for one of the suspects, he tried to escape but was captured. The four were transferred to Israel Police for further questioning.