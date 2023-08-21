Israel sees one of deadliest terrorism years since Second Intifada

Thirty-four people have been murdered in terrorist attacks in Israel so far this year, making it one of the deadliest years since the Second Intifada.

With the death of the 34th victim, who was murdered in Hebron on Monday, 2023 surpassed 2022, when 33 people 2343 killed in terrorist attacks.

After Monday's attack, Israel has now seen an average of one person murdered in a terrorist attack per week, with the first taking place at the end of January and at least one being carried out every month this year.

January 27, Neve Ya'acov

The first terrorist attack in which people were murdered this year was also the deadliest.

On Friday night, January 27, a terrorist opened fire on people outside a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Ya'acov before escaping the scene. A few minutes later he was killed by police.

Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Seven people were killed and three were injured in the attack.

The victims were: Eli and Natalie Mizrahi, Rafael Ben-Eliyahu, Shaul Chai, Ilya Sosonsky, Ukrainian citizen Irina Korolova, and 14-year-old Asher Natan.

February 10, Jerusalem

On February 10, a terrorist rammed into a bus stop near the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, killing three people including two children.

An off-duty Israel Police officer shot the terrorist at the scene, killing him.

The victims were: Shlomo Liderman and six- and eight-year-old brothers Yaakov Yisrael and Asher Menahem Paley. The boys were this year's youngest victims.

February 13, Jerusalem

On February 13, a 13-year-old terrorist stabbed a Border Police officer at the checkpoint to the Shuafat refugee camp, killing him.

The terrorist was shot at the scene and arrested.

Border Police officer Asil Suaed, who was killed in a terror stabbing attack in Shuafat, east Jerusalem, on February 13, 2023 (credit: BORDER POLICE)

The victim was Border Police officer Asil Suaed.

February 26, Huwara

On February 26, a terrorist rammed into a car in Huwara, inside of which sat two brothers. The terrorist then shot and killed them both.

The terrorist was killed over a week later in an IDF raid on Jenin.

The victims were brothers Hillel and Yaacov Yaniv. Their corneas were donated to four patients.

February 27, Jordan Valley

A day after the Yaniv brothers were murdered, a terrorist shot at cars in the Jordan Valley, killing one person.

The terrorist was arrested two days later.

The victim was American-Israeli Elan Ganeles who had made aliyah from Connecticut.

March 9, Tel Aviv

On March 9, two terrorists shot at people at a cafe near Dizengoff Center, wounding three people. One of the three later died of his wounds in the hospital.

One of the terrorists was killed at the scene while the other escaped.

The victim was wedding DJ Or Eshkar. His organs were donated after his death.

April 7, Jordan Valley

Over Passover, a terrorist shot at a car in Jordan Valley, killing two sisters and wounding their mother who later died of her wounds in the hospital.

Almost a month later, three terrorists involved in the attack were killed in an IDF raid in Nablus.

Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee who were murdered in the Jordan Valley terror attack. (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

The victims were sisters 15-year-old Rina and 20-year-old Maia Dee and their mother Lucy. Lucy's organs were donated, saving five people.

April 8, Tel Aviv

A day after the Dees were murdered, a terrorist rammed into eight people in Tel Aviv, killing one.

The terrorist was shot at the scene by a police officer who saw him starting to pull out a gun.

The victim was Italian tourist Alessandro Parini.

May 30, West Bank

On May 30, terrorists opened fire on a resident of the Hermesh settlement, killing him.

The terrorist, who was part of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, escaped.

The victim was husband and father Meir Tamari.

June 3, Egypt border

On June 3, an Egyptian security officer crossed the border to Israel and murdered two IDF soldiers who were on guard duty.

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A team later found him and engaged in a firefight, killing him, but in the fight, another soldier was killed.

The victims were Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun and St.-Sgts. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and Ohad Dahan.

June 20, West Bank

On June 20, two terrorists shot at eight people at a restaurant and then at a gas station in the West Bank, killing four and wounding four.

One of the terrorists was shot dead at the gas station by a civilian and the other was later killed by Israeli security forces when he tried to evade arrest.

The victims were: Elisha Anteman, Harel Masoud, Ofer Feirman, and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff.

July 4, Jenin

On July 4, as the IDF was withdrawing from an operation in Jenin, a soldier was shot and killed.

The soldier was St.-Sgt. David Yehuda Yitzhak.

July 6, West Bank

On July 6, the IDF was alerted to a vehicle being driven suspiciously. As a team of four soldiers approached the vehicle to check it, the terrorist inside pulled out a gun and shot at the soldiers, killing the commander.

The remaining soldiers in the team chased down the terrorist, eventually taking him down with gunfire.

The victim was St.-Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir was laid to rest alongside Yitzhak.

August 5, Tel Aviv

On August 5, two Tel Aviv Municipality security officers noticed a suspicious individual. When the officers approached the man, he opened fire, killing one of them.

The other officer chased down the terrorist and shot him dead.

The victim was husband and father Chen Amir.

August 19, Huwara

On Saturday, two Israelis were running errands in Huwara. While they were waiting for their car to be washed, a terrorist walked up to them and shot them at close range, killing them both.

The IDF continues to search for the terrorist.

The victims were Silas (Shai) Nigerker and his son Aviad Nir.

August 21, Hebron

On Monday, two terrorists cut off a car with three Israeli passengers in Hebron. They then opened fire on the passengers, killing one and wounding two.

The IDF continues to search for the terrorists.

The victim was Batsheva Nigri who died of her wounds in front of her six-year-old daughter.

Tzvi Joffre, Yonah Jeremy Bob, and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.