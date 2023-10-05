Trial of five Israelis in Cyprus rape case delayed to October 16

The trial of five Israelis suspected of raping a 20-year-old British woman in a hotel in Ayia Napa which was set to open on Thursday in Famagusta, Cyprus will open on October 16 instead, according to Cypriot media.

The defense attorney of three of the suspects requested additional time for her clients to prepare their response to the charges against them, leading to the rescheduling of the trial. The attorney noted in the hearing that evidence such as DNA results, photographs, and the deposition of a sixth Israeli who was initially arrested and later released have not been provided as of yet.

The Israelis will remain in custody until at least the next trial date.