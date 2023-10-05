Drone strike in Syria kills seven military officers, 25 injured

Seven Syrian officers were killed and 25 were injured in a drone attack targeting a military officers’ graduation ceremony held in Homs, according to the Syrian defense ministry.

A drone attack on a military college in Syria's Homs province during a graduation ceremony on Thursday left civilians and military personnel dead and wounded dozens more people, the Syrian defense ministry said.

A ministry statement said several weaponized drones were involved, blaming "terrorist" groups without specifying a organization. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Smoke rises after an alleged Turkish strike on Hasakah, Syria, October 5, 2023

A drone shot down by the US-led coalition in northeast Syria does not belong to the Turkish Armed Forces, a Turkish defense ministry official said on Thursday.

"It's not ours," the official said, when asked whether the drone belonged to Turkish Armed Forces.

A close call for Syria's defense

Syria's defense minister attended the graduation ceremony but left minutes before the attack, according to a Syrian security source and a source in the regional alliance backing the Damascus government against opposition groups.

"After the ceremony, people went down to the courtyard and the explosives hit. We don't know where it came from, and corpses littered the ground," said a Syrian man who had helped set up decorations at the ceremony.

This is a developing story.