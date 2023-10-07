Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu declares war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2023 12:19

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the public on Saturday morning as rockets rained down on Israel and Hamas infiltrated several towns:

"Dear citizens:

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," the prime minister said. "I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out.

"At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," Netanyahu continued. "In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it."

