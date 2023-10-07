Ukraine's Zelensky: 'Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable'

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky sent his condolences to Israelis amidst Hamas' invasion and assault on the country, in an X post on Saturday afternoon.

"Horrible news from Israel. My condolences go out to everyone who lost relatives or close ones in the terrorist attack," Zelensky wrote. "We have faith that order will be restored and terrorists will be defeated. Terror should have no place in the world, because it is always a crime, not just against a specific country or this terror’s victims, but against humanity in general and our entire world. Anyone who resorts to terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terror is committing a crime against the world.

"The world must stand united and in solidarity so that terror does not attempt to break or subjugate life anywhere and at any moment. Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable. All details surrounding this terrorist assault must be revealed so that the world knows and holds accountable everyone who supported and helped carry out the attack. All Ukrainian citizens who remain in the risk zone must carefully obey all orders issued by local security services and remain vigilant. Please be cautious.

"The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassy in Israel are ready to assist in any situation. To support Ukrainians in Israel, we established an operational headquarters. If you require assistance, please contact any of our diplomatic or consular offices in any convenient and accessible manner. Every life is valuable! We condemn all forms of terrorism."