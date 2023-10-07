The Health Ministry announced that hospitals up to 80 km from the Gaza Strip will not hold ambulatory and elective activities tomorrow.

Employees have also been halted from leaving the country and all leave is cancelled for the foreseeable future. Those already abroad have been asked to return home. This is likely in anticipation of a greater need for emergency services.

So far, 779 injured people have been evacuated to the hospitals as a result of the war that began early this morning.

Merhavim Mental Health Medical Center (Beer Ya'akov) will be opened as a regional center for those suffering from anxiety to respond to anxiety sufferers from the surrounding hospitals.