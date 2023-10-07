Jerusalem Post
Ambulances will not run within 80 kilometers of Gaza Strip - Health Ministry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Health Ministry announced that hospitals up to 80 km from the Gaza Strip will not hold ambulatory and elective activities tomorrow.

Employees have also been halted from leaving the country and all leave is cancelled for the foreseeable future. Those already abroad have been asked to return home. This is likely in anticipation of a greater need for emergency services.

So far, 779 injured people have been evacuated to the hospitals as a result of the war that began early this morning.

Merhavim Mental Health Medical Center (Beer Ya'akov) will be opened as a regional center for those suffering from anxiety to respond to anxiety sufferers from the surrounding hospitals.

Hamas holding dozens of Israeli hostages in Kibbutz Be'eri
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 04:08 PM
Seventeen Nepali citizens held hostage by Hamas, 7 others injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:50 PM
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett enlists in reserves
By TAL SHALEV/WALLA
10/07/2023 03:43 PM
Netanyahu, Biden to speak today as terror continues - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:41 PM
Israeli President Herzog: 'Today we saw the true face of Hamas'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:35 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: 'Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:28 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu: 'I call on all Israelis to unite to achieve victory'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:54 PM
Israel braces for cyber attacks amidst attacks from Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:30 PM
Hamas terrorists infiltrated IDF base, contact with soldiers cut off
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:15 PM
Saudi Arabia calls for end to violence between Israel, Palestinians
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:06 PM
Fires break out in Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Netivot amid rocket attacks
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 01:51 PM
Civil Aviation Authority bans sports, leisure flights across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:41 PM
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader supports Palestinian attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:31 PM
Hamas claims to have Israeli captives in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:01 PM
Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu on attacks: 'There are dozens dead'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:00 PM