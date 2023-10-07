Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden offers Israel 'unwavering' support to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon that the United States was offering its full support for Israel and its security.

He confirmed that he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," Biden wrote. "I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."

Lapid calls for emergency 'professional' unity government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:45 PM
Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:35 PM
UN Security Council to meet Sunday over attacks on Israel -diplomats
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:32 PM
Israel's DM Gallant speaks with US Defense Secretary Austin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:25 PM
Sderot fire station commander killed in exchange of fire with terrorists
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 06:16 PM
Israel Railways operating trains to bring soldiers to the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:02 PM
Nurse, ambulance driver killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:58 PM
UN peacekeeping force says has enhanced operations in south Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:44 PM
India's Modi shares thoughts and prayers with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:40 PM
Austrian foreign ministry flies Israeli flag in solidarity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:38 PM
Brazil calls emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Hamas attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:34 PM
US State Department: We will be in close contact with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:32 PM
Hamas has taken Israeli hostages, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:31 PM
Israeli Navy kills dozens of terrorists trying to invade Israel via sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Gantz: No coalition or opposition, only one punch to hit the enemy
By TAL SHILO/WALLA!
10/07/2023 05:16 PM