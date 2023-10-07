Biden offers Israel 'unwavering' support to Israel

US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon that the United States was offering its full support for Israel and its security.

He confirmed that he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," Biden wrote. "I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."