France, Germany strengthen security around synagogues, Jewish schools

Security has been stepped up around synagogues and Jewish schools in France in light of this weekend's attacks on Israel by the Islamist group Hamas, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday.

"We have stepped up security at places of worship and at the schools," Borne told BFM TV.

"There is no specific threat at this stage, but we will remain extremely vigilant," she added.

Sign leading to Synagogue Neustadt in Dresden. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Also on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany had increased the protection of Israeli and Jewish institutions in Germany.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that Germany stood firm by Israel's side and noted the country had the right to defend itself against the "barbaric attacks" - although he warned against fueling the conflict.