'Several' US citizens have died following attacks in Israel

Several US nationals have died since the start of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday, adding that US officials remained in touch with their Israeli counterparts.

At least three Americans were among those killed by Hamas gunmen, CNN reported, citing an internal US memo.

Why did Hamas attack now?

The shocking flare-up may undermine US-backed moves towards normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia - a security realignment that could threaten Palestinian hopes of self determination and hem in Hamas' main backer, Iran.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington would send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support and would also begin providing fresh munitions to its closest Middle East ally.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the US announcement as “an actual participation in the aggression against our people" and said the group would not be intimidated. A woman and her dog takes cover in a stairway in Jerusalem, as a red Siren alert is sounded, when a rocket barrage is fired from Gaza into Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Confirming the reports

