Majed Ibrahim, a 19-year-old resident of Abu Ghosh, died of his wounds on Saturday, after he was hit by shrapnel from a Hamas rocket five days ago.

The shrapnel had pierced his stomach upon impact.

נקבע מותו של מאג׳ד אבראהים, בן 19 תושב אבו גוש, שנפצע לפני כמה ימים מרסיסים כאשר טיל ששוגר מעזה נפל בביתו@GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/UT28kjzmQS — אדם פרג׳| Adam faraj| آدَم فَــرَج (@Adamfaraj14) October 14, 2023

Ibrahim was injured at his home at the time that the rocket fell. His relatives administered First Aid, Hebrew media reported. He was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, but died of his wounds.

Ibrahim had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit for the past few days.

What happened a few days ago

On Monday, a barrage of rockets was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem and the surrounding area, which hit a number of settlements nearby - including Har Adar, Mevasseret Zion and Abu Ghosh. At the time of the alarm, 19-year-old Ibrahim was on the balcony of his house and did not have time to reach a protected area, according to N12. People carry a coffin, as friends and family mourn the victim of a Hamas rocket attack in the Israel-Arab village of Abu Ghosh, Israel October 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"He loved people. He made sure to make people happy and give gifts to the sick," his family said in a tribute to him, N12 reported. He was the youngest of four brothers, and lived his entire life in Abu Ghosh. His family says that since he was in the sixth grade, he had made a point of volunteering in non-profit organizations.

The N12 report also stated that Ibrahim was supposed to start the school year at the Hebrew University as a computer science student.

"He was looking forward to the start of university studies, he wanted it so much and he had very high grade," said Yaakov Ibrahim, Majed's relative.