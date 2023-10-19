IDF strikes Hezbollah as anti-tank missile, rocket attacks continue

The IDF struck sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Thursday, after the terrorist movement continued anti-tank missile attacks against IDF positions and Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades launched about 30 rockets from Lebanon toward Israel.

The rocket fire set off sirens in a number of locations near the Lebanese border, including Rosh Hanikra and Nahariya.

Two of the rockets fired on Thursday fell in Kiryat Shmona, with Magen David Adom reporting three people injured. One was a 75-year-old who was in moderate condition with a head injury. A 30-year-old and a 5-year-old were both in mild condition.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that one person was killed and one person was wounded after the IDF responded to an anti-tank missile attack conducted by Hezbollah along the Lebanese-Israeli border near Houla and Margaliot. Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shoeib claimed that the person killed was an Iranian journalist. An Israeli military Apache helicopter flies near Israel's border with Lebanon while a rainbow seen in the sky in northern Israel, October 19, 2023 (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

UNIFIL stated after the incident that "the Lebanese Armed Forces requested UNIFIL's assistance for seven individuals stranded near the Blue Line, close to Sheikh Abad's tomb, during a significant exchange of fire across the Blue Line."

"UNIFIL contacted the IDF, urging them to cease fire in order to facilitate the rescue operation. The IDF suspended fire, allowing the LAF to extract the individuals from the area. Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident and the others were successfully rescued."

The @IDF said that it struck infrastructure belonging to #Hezbollah in #Lebanon, including observation posts. Combat helicopters also struck a terrorist cell which was planning to launch anti-tank missiles toward #Israel.IDF Spokesperson's Unithttps://t.co/nKFqpPicoJ pic.twitter.com/dkCu6tQ6Mz — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 19, 2023

Early Friday morning, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV reported that an Israeli strike targeted a house in Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

Kiryat Shmona residents receive calls from 'hostile factors'

The Kiryat Shmona Municipality warned on Thursday evening that unknown parties have been calling residents of the city, pretending to be Home Front Command representatives and asking for the personal details of residents, including how many people are in their household.

Highway 90 near Kiryat Shmona is closed following rocket fire in the area (CREDIT: SETH J. FRANTZMAN).

The callers appear to be hostile factors and the municipality has asked anyone who receives a phone call from them to report the matter to the police. The main number used by the callers is 054-8873789.

Rocket fall in Sderot

At the same time, rocket sirens were heard in Sderot and other Gaza border communities. The Sderot municipality reported that there were at least two instances of fallen rockets or shrapnel in the city. One hit a car and the other hit an open area in a residential neighborhood. There were no injuries.