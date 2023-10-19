WATCH: IDF drones take out hundreds of Hamas targets in Gaza

The IDF's array of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is fully prepared to support troops on the ground if and when necessary, according to a Thursday afternoon statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Israel's UAVs have already struck approximately 800 targets since the start of Operation Swords of Iron; among those were Hamas terrorists, rocket launch staging areas, weapons caches, and other infrastructure meant for attacking Israel.

The IDF was also able to hit rocket launchers in real-time as they fired toward Israel.

"From the moment the first siren sounded, all base personnel without exception, both regular and reserve, worked around the clock [to] defend against all threats directed to Israel," said Brig.-Gen. Omri Dor of Palmachim Air Force Base.

"Over the past few days, the UAV [units] in cooperation with other security forces have stopped hundreds of terrorists, prevented attempts to infiltrate into our territory, and attacked enemy targets," Dor continued. "We will continue to do everything in our power to maintain the security of the State of Israel and its citizens."

IDF drones take out Hamas targets in Gaza during Operation Swords of Iron. Video published October 19, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

'If Hezbollah wants to start a war, it should first look at the photographs of Gaza City'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited Israel's South on Thursday and met with soldiers serving on the Gaza border.

"We are first and foremost focused on... defeating Hamas," Gallant said. "I have been leading soldiers into battles for 45 years. I am responsible for security. I was responsible for it these last two weeks – even during difficult times, I am responsible for bringing [Israel] to victory."

Gallant further noted that the IDF was gearing up for a long-term engagement with Israel's enemies, saying: "We are not talking about a short [military] campaign – we are talking about a prolonged campaign."

He then touched on the threat of Hezbollah on the Lebanon border. "Hezbollah is trying to challenge the State of Israel and the IDF, and have deployed [forces] in strong defensive formations. The strength of the entire IDF... is at our disposal. We are alert, and if Hezbollah wants to start a war, it should first look at the photographs of Gaza City."