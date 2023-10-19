US Navy warship intercepts Houthi missile launched at Israel

A US Navy warship traveling near Yemen intercepted multiple projectiles, a US official told Reuters on Thursday. The missiles, according to Israeli media citing the Pentagon, were launched at Israel.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there were no injuries and a number of projectiles, including drones, were brought down near the destroyer USS Carney.

It was unclear what the missiles were specifically targeting. US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan leaves Victoria Harbour after a visit to Hong Kong, China November 25, 2018. (credit: LIANG YINGFEI/CAIXIN MEDIA VIA REUTERS)

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Ryder added that the "attack may be ongoing.

Is there a purpose for aiming at US Naval targets?

The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in the past week, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

While the White House says there are "no plans or intentions" for their use, it means US military assets would be in place to provide support to protect US national security interests if needed. The US also has an array of bases in the Middle East with troops, fighter aircraft and warships.