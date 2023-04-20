The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Dozens 'killed and injured' in stampede in Yemeni capital Sanaa -Houthi interior ministry

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 02:03

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 03:19

At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the official media of the Houthi movement reported early on Thursday, with several more critically injured.

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, said that in addition to the dead several people were injured, including 13 in a critical situation, citing the director of health in Sanaa.

The Houthi-controlled Ministry of Interior's spokesman said in a statement that the stampede took place during the distribution of charitable donations by merchants during the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The spokesman described the incident as "tragic."

Hundreds of people had crowded into a school to receive the donations, which amounted to 5,000 Yemeni riyals, or about $9 per person, two eyewitnesses involved in the rescue effort told Reuters.

The interior ministry also said in a separate statement that the two merchants responsible for organizing the donation event had been detained and an investigation was underway.

Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 01:43 AM
Judge to rule on Congress' subpoena in Trump case 'promptly'
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 10:15 PM
Shots fired at Israeli bus in West Bank, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 09:09 PM
US announces new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 07:41 PM
Israelis protest against Netanyahu as he visits Rehovot tech firm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 07:21 PM
West Bank, Gaza crossings will close for Remembrance, Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 07:11 PM
Ex-Bar head disgraced by alleged sex scandal has support to run again
By MICHAEL STARR
04/19/2023 07:06 PM
Holiday-makers warned as staff at Heathrow Airport announce strike
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 06:50 PM
Search underway for Israeli swept away in Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 06:03 PM
Putin: goods deliveries to regions annexed by Russia are 'problematic'
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 05:43 PM
Russia's IIB says it will relocate headquarters back to Russia
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:57 PM
Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 04:17 PM
Shas lawmaker Moshe Arbel named Israel's new interior & health minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits border with Belarus and Poland
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 03:14 PM
Ukraine says it has received Patriot air defense systems
By REUTERS
04/19/2023 02:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by