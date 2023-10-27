Hamas states they've encountered Israeli forces in Gaza - report

Hamas stated early Saturday that their forces encountered Israeli forces and said that they are ready to fight with force against any ground invasion by Israel, Walla reported.

Palestinian reports stated earlier that there are battles between IDF personnel and Hamas terrorists between city of Beit Hanoun and the Bureij refugee camp in northern Gaza.

It was only hours earlier that Palestinian media also reported that Israeli tanks were taking their position within the Gaza Strip late Friday night.

Around the same time, Israeli Air Force began attacking Hamas targets in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday night.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Israel times, rocket sirens sounded in the moshav Netiv HaAssara that borders northern Gaza. Hamas terror base built under main Gaza hospital (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

IDF officials told CBS News that they will be expanding their ground operations and activity in Gaza.

Blackouts and delays

Gaza has since faced an internet blackout since Friday night since NetStream, a primary internet provider in the Gaza Strip, has ceased providing services. Advertisement

The IDF had been discussing and planning a ground invasion of Gaza for approximately two weeks, and much speculation has been raised as to what has been delaying the ground invasion.

This is a developing story.