Israeli tanks take position inside Gaza Strip, prepare for incursion

IDF ground troops are expanding their efforts inside Gaza to dismantle the Hamas terrorist infrastructure, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said Friday evening.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli tanks assumed positions within the Gaza Strip late on Friday.

Hagari said 310 soldiers have been identified as dead since the Hamas massacre on October 7. So far, only two out of 229 known hostages have been set free. Hamas claimed that 50 hostages had been killed.

“In the last few hours, we have severely increased our attacks in Gaza,” he said during an evening briefing, noting that attacks were taking place from the air, sea and land.

The IDF has been threatening a full ground invasion for more than two weeks, but due to a combination of reasons - some known and some unknown - a full incursion has yet to occur. On Thursday, the IDF sent troops inside Gaza to strike Hamas targets - both on the ground and via the sea. The troops entered and exited the strip in the same evening. There were no injuries. A soldier installs an Israeli flag on a tank during a military drill near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Israel, Hezbollah clashes in the North

Hagari added that throughout the afternoon and evening, rockets were fired at Israel from Hezbollah in the North. The IDF returned fire and shot and killed terrorists trying to enter the country from the north.

He stressed that anyone attempting to infiltrate the country would be eliminated. Advertisement

The Hezbollah rocket fire injured no soldiers on Friday.