WATCH: IDF assassinates head of Hamas aerial operations Full story: https://t.co/Ay76QnkhZm@MaayanJaffe pic.twitter.com/um9nmNUfId — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 28, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet have eliminated the head of the Hamas aerial operation, they said Saturday morning.

The IDF conducted a targeted air operation overnight Friday that resulted in his assassination. Intelligence was provided via the Air Force, Intelligence Directorate, and the Shin Bet.

IDF kills head of Hamas aerial operations (credit: IDF)

The terrorist was responsible for managing Hamas's anti-tank missile systems, drones, aerial surveillance, paratroopers, and the organization's air defense, the army said. As part of his role, he was involved in planning and executing the October 7 massacre, during which Hamas paratroopers entered Israeli communities and launched drone attacks.

Operation Swords of Iron: Previous assassinations

Overnight Thursday, the IDF assassinated the commander of Hamas's West Khan Yunis battalion, Madhat Mubasher, the army said. Earlier in Operation Swords of Iron, the IDF said it eliminated Murad Abu Murad, the head of Hamas's Air Force.

In addition, just this last week, the IDF said it killed the deputy head of Hamas’s Intelligence Directorate, who was responsible for planning the October 7 massacre together with Yahya Sinwar; the commander of Hamas's Northern Khan Yunis rockets array, Hassan Al-Abdullah; the commander of the North Khan Yunis Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, Taysir Mubasher; the deputy commander of the Nuseirat Battalion, who took part in the Kibbutz Be'eri massacre; the deputy commanders of the Shati and Sheikh Radwan battalions; and the head of the anti-tank missiles array of Hamas's Northern Brigade, Ibrahim Alkhaser - as well as the commander of the Hamas aerial array in Gaza City, the head of Hamas training portfolio in Gaza City, the aerial defense officer of Hamas’ Zabra Tel Elhua Battalion, a Hamas weapons supply manager in Gaza City, the head of training for the Hamas aerial defense array in northern Gaza, and the deputy head of Hamas's artillery array in the Gaza Strip.

Seth Frantzman contributed to this report.