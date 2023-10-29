Iran's president says Israel ‘crossed red lines’ in Gaza

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned that Israel had “crossed the red lines” and could “force everyone to take action,” in a post on X (formerly Twitter) early Sunday morning.

“Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel,” wrote the Iranian president.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (REUTERS/FLASH90)

“The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield,” added Raisi, in an apparent reference to rocket and drone strikes targeting US forces in Syria and Iraq.

Iranian proxies 'do not get orders from Tehran'

Raisi made similar comments in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Saturday night, additionally claiming that Israeli forces who had entered Gaza had been “defeated” and forced to retreat. As of Sunday morning, Israeli forces had seemingly not withdrawn from the positions they had reached on Friday night, with clashes reported by Palestinian media in a number of locations around the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian president additionally claimed that Iran’s proxies in the region are “independent” and “do not receive any orders from Tehran.” Raisi additionally stated that the strikes by Iran’s proxies were conducted in response to messages received by Iran from the US.