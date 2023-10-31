Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical

Police shot and critically wounded a hijab-wearing woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday morning, local media said, after commuters reported her behaving in a threatening manner.

"Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons," a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the "fully-veiled" woman's behavior at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to shoot her.

The fire service, which provided emergency care for the woman, said she was struck by a bullet to her abdomen. She was transferred to a nearby hospital, a fire brigade spokesperson said.

French police patrol on the Champs Elysees avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, as the French government puts the nation on its highest state of alert after a deadly knife attack in northern France, October 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

Possible Islamist "terrorist" motivation

Broadcaster BFM TV and daily newspaper Le Parisien earlier cited police sources as saying the woman's behavior indicated a possible Islamist "terrorist" motivation.

The metro station had been evacuated, police said.