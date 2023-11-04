UAE: US should push for quick end to Israel-Hamas war, new Gaza strategy

The diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday said the United States needs to push for a quick end to the Israel-Hamas war and that a new process must be found for the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian issue or the United States would be seen as ineffective.

Anwar Gargash also said that Israel's policy of containment which has been the "hallmark" of the Palestinian issue for the past two decades had failed and called for a new approach that addresses refugees, borders, and east Jerusalem.

"US involvement will be seen by when we end this war, the quicker the better, and whether we can have another you know, sort of process at problem-solving, at issue solving," he said at a policy conference in the capital Abu Dhabi.

"If this crisis continues, and especially the humanitarian side, and if this crisis, brings us back full circle, to the old containment policy of pre-Seventh of October, I think the American role here is not going to be, forget right and wrong, is not going to be seen as effective," he added.

Prominent Abraham Accords signing

The UAE was the most prominent Arab state to sign the 2020 Abraham Accords, a pact brokered by the US to establish diplomatic ties with Israel that broke with decades of pan-Arab policy that called for a Palestinian state before normalization.

A Gulf Arab power, the UAE is one of the United States' closest partners in the Middle East and hosts US forces. It has also pursued a more independent and assertive foreign policy over the past decade, demonstrated by its ties with Israel.