Abraham Accords here to stay despite war, says Emirati official

The Abraham Accords are not at risk amid the war between Israel and Hamas, said Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Arab Emirates Federal National Council on Tuesday, according to the European Jewish Press.

“This the third war in Gaza. Whenever there is something happening in Gaza, people come to us and ask: ‘What do you think of the Abraham Accords. Are you going to change?’” said Nuaimi in comments to a special online briefing organized by the European Jewish Association (EJA) and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“The Accords are our future. It is not an agreement between two governments, but a platform that we believe should transform the region where everyone will enjoy security, stability and prosperity.”

“This is a people to people engagement. This is what we need. We want everyone to acknowledge and accept that Israel is there to exist and that the roots of Jews, Christian are not in New York or Paris but here in our region. They are part of our history and they should be part of our future,” added Nuaimi.

The Emirati official explained that the UAE wants to change the educational system and religious narrative. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council sits with Ram Ben Barak, chairman of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Foreign Affairs and Defense committee, in Jerusalem. February 7, 2022 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Emirati officials warns of 'enemies' opposed to Abraham Accords

“It is very important to understand that there are enemies for what we are doing. Those terrorist organizations don’t respect human life. Don’t let them achieve their goals. No person with a human feeling and common sense will agree with the barbarian terrorist attack that Hamas committed on October 7. No one.”

Nuaimi stressed that “enemies” took advantage of the war and that there is a difference between Hamas and the Palestinian people. Advertisement

“We need those who believe in peace in Europe, the US and everywhere to counter the hate narrative that we see in demonstrations in Paris and London.”

Amid the war between Israel and Hamas, the UAE has issued statements condemning both Hamas’s assault on Israel and Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip.