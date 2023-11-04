Israel's Arrow intercepts Hamas missile launched from Gaza

Israel's Arrow air defense system intercepted a Hamas long-range missile launch from Gaza over the Negev desert on Saturday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. "Following the initial report on the activation of a warning in the Arava area, one launch from the Gaza Strip was detected and intercepted by the Arrow air defense system," said the spokesperson.

The Israel Aerospace Industry congratulated the IDF on the successful operational interception of a long-range ballistic missile of the Arrow missile defense system.

Arrow interception over the Arava in the Negev, November 4, 2023.

Most advanced air defense system

"'Arrow' is the most advanced air defense system of its kind in the world to intercept ballistic missiles in space, outside the atmosphere," read the press release.

CEO of IAI, Boaz Levy: "The Arrow system, developed by IAI in close cooperation with the Defense Ministry, the US Missile Defense Directorate, and the US Air Force, proved today that the State of Israel possesses the most advanced technology for defense against ballistic missiles of various ranges."

Previous missile launches from Yemen by the Houthis were intercepted over the Red Sea by previous Arrow system launches, this is the first Arrow interception to occur in Israeli territory since the start of the war.