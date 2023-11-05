WATCH: IDF finds rocket launchers next to children's playground in Gaza

The IDF released footage on Sunday that showed Hamas rocket launchers and launch pits next to a playground and a children's swimming pool in Gaza.
"This is further proof," the IDF said, "of Hamas's ceaseless use of the civilian population as a human shield for terrorist purposes.""What you can see here is a group of four launching barrels for rockets being fired towards Israel, only five meters from a children's pool, and maybe 20-30m from residential buildings – all in the heart of a residential neighborhood," an IDF officer stated.
"We arrived here and found an area where there is a playground that used to be some kind of amusement park. You can see the launch site from within the amusement park and the children's playground," a second officer stated. Hamas has been accused of using civilian infrastructure such as UNRWA schools and apartment buildings as its launching pads for rocket attacks against Israel, which endanger the civilian population of Gaza.Hamas has built an entire network of tunnels and intricate bases underground throughout the Strip. The IDF revealed last week how the terrorist organization uses Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a command and control center.