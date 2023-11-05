WATCH: IDF finds rocket launchers next to children's playground in Gaza

The IDF released footage on Sunday that showed Hamas rocket launchers and launch pits next to a playground and a children's swimming pool in Gaza.

"This is further proof," the IDF said, "of Hamas's ceaseless use of the civilian population as a human shield for terrorist purposes." "What you can see here is a group of four launching barrels for rockets being fired towards Israel, only five meters from a children's pool, and maybe 20-30m from residential buildings – all in the heart of a residential neighborhood," an IDF officer stated.

IDF forces discover Hamas rocket launchers next to a children's playground in Gaza, November 5, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)