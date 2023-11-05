Israeli murdered in Hezbollah strike, rockets fall in North

One person was killed after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a vehicle near the Shushan military outpost in northern Israel, adjacent to Kibbutz Yiftach, IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee announced on Sunday evening.

The IDF confirmed the rocket launch and responded with artillery fire toward Lebanon.

Later on Sunday, rocket sirens sounded across Israel's northern border towns, including in cities such as Kiryat Shmona and Metula.

#عاجل واصل #حزب_الله اليوم مهاجمة مواقع عسكرية وبلدات مدنية اسرائيلية دون تمييز بين مدنيين وعسكريين. وقد أسفرت احدى الهجمات عن مقتل مواطن إسرائيلي. حزب الله الارهابي يواصل زعزعة الاستقرار الأمني على الحدود الشمالية ويستهدف سكان الشمال دون تمييز ويخاطر بالاستقرار في جنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 5, 2023

A barrage of around 10 rockets fired into northern Israel was mostly intercepted by the Iron Dome system. One rocket fell on a vehicle in Kiryat Shmona, causing a fire in the city. A number of other rocket falls were reported in the vicinity of the city.

No casualties were reported, Israel Police said. A rocket landed in the heart of a civilian neighborhood in the northernmost city, the Kiryat Shmona municipality said, adding that emergency units are scanning the city for more rocket falls. A house hit by a rocket in Kiryat Shmona. October 29, 2023 (credit: Kiryat Shmona Municipality)

Hezbollah claims: Three children killed in Israeli strike

A Hezbollah lawmaker claimed without providing evidence that artillery fire by the IDF killed three children and their grandmother in southern Lebanon, calling the attack "a dangerous development" that would have repercussions. Advertisement

"The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians," lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters. He said the children were aged between eight and 14. Their mother had been wounded in the attack on the car as it was moving between the villages of Aynata and Aitaroun, he added.

Asked about the claim, an Israeli army spokesperson said the IDF would be releasing a statement later on Sunday about a strike in Lebanon.

This is a developing story.