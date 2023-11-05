Netanyahu denies blaming Hamas massacre on Israeli reservist strikes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to deny Sunday night reports that he was looking to "examine connections between the motivations of Hamas in Gaza to the reservists strike" that was carried out in Israel due to the proposed judicial reform prior to October 7.

"The prime minister said before the war that in wartime, everyone will show up for duty, as indeed happened," a Prime Minister's Office statement said.

As per the report, Netanyahu is determined to examine this claimed connection after the war.

Benny Gantz on Netanyahu: Avoiding responsibility is harmful

Minister Benny Gantz reacted to reports of Netanyahu's intentions, writing on X that "Netanyahu must take back his words clearly and unequivocally.

"Avoiding responsibility and placing it on others is harmful to the State of Israel," Gantz added. "Over 100% of reservists showed up for service since October 7 - this is our answer to all our enemies."

Brothers in Arms, a protest group-turned-volunteer and aid organization during wartime, said that the prime minister had again "stabbed a knife in the back of our soldiers during a war.

"The entire Jewish People are serving in some capacity, with the exception of your sons, and you continue tearing us apart. You will not succeed," the group said in a statement.