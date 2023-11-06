Terror in Jerusalem: Two Israeli officer injured in stabbing attack

Two Border Police officers were seriously wounded in a stabbing terror attack by Herod’s Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday morning, Israel Police confirmed.

One officer was critically wounded and another was lightly wounded. The attack occurred near an Israel Police station in the Israeli capital, according to reports.

The terrorist, a 16-year-old from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, was killed by officers responding at the scene of the attack. One person was also arrested in suspicion of aiding the attacker.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the two wounded officers, both in their 20s, before rushing them to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.

Borde Police officers began collecting evidence at the scene and scanning the area to rule out the possibility of other accomplices in the attack. A Border Police officer stands guard, as Muslim Palestinians hold Friday prayers by a road outside the Old City of Jerusalem, October 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Police chief Kobi Shabtai was on his way to the scene of the attack on Monday morning.

"When I arrived at the scene passersby said that there was a terrorist who was neutralized," United Hatzalah volunteer Elad Revanseri was quoted as saying. Advertisement

"We provided initial treatment to a woman in her 20s who was seriously injured and a young man who sustained light injuries. They were then transported to the hospital for further treatment."

This is a developing story.