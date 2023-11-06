Legal task force of over 600 unites to combat antisemitism

A coalition of over 600 lawyers and law firms has formed a Legal War Room to confront the escalating wave of antisemitism with strategic legal responses.

Brooke Goldstein, Executive Director of The Lawfare Project and a leader in legal advocacy, articulated the urgency of the coalition's mission in a statement: "At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, our collective action is more crucial than ever. We stand ready to deliver justice and to ensure that Jewish individuals have the robust legal defense they deserve."

ANTISEMITISM ON display at the UK’s Free Palestine rally. (credit: CST) Targets toward the Jewish community

The initiative came as a response to a series of violent incidents targeting the Jewish community, particularly on college campuses. "This Legal War Room is our answer to the alarming increase in antisemitism. It's about offering immediate legal support to those in need," said Goldstein.

The coalition’s approach involves tackling a range of antisemitic incidents, providing pro bono services to victims, and pursuing cases that set precedents for combating hate. "Each victory in the courtroom is a stand against bigotry," Goldstein stressed.