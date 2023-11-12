A large IDF force conducted operations in the Shati refugee camp outside of Gaza City overnight, successfully eliminating terrorists across multiple battles, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning.

In one of the battles, soldiers from the Givati Brigade identified numerous civilians inside of a building in the area. The IDF troops subsequently secured a corridor so the Gazans could safely evacuate.

During the evacuation, the Givati soldiers came under fire from terrorists. The Israeli troops responded with gun and tank fire, eliminating the Hamas terrorists.

Israeli soldiers operate inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Hamas, November 11, 2023 (photo credit: IDF/Handout via REUTERS)

Another battle saw Hamas combatants barricading themselves inside a house. The IDF eliminated the terrorist threat with gunfire and targeted airstrikes.

The IAF also targeted a weapons depot following a rocket launch from the site.

In a separate encounter, IDF personnel of the Nahal Brigade used a drone to target a squad of four terrorists. Although three were successfully eliminated, the fourth fled into a crowded area.

Israeli forces identify and eliminate 4 Hamas terrorists, November 12, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

150 Hamas terrorists killed over weekend combat

Over the weekend's combat, the IDF killed 150 Hamas terrorists in one extended battle in Gaza, along with additional senior Hamas figures, and captured key Hamas positions.

By Friday night, the IDF announced that the 401st Brigade had destroyed Outpost “Badr” of Hamas’s Shati Battalion, killing 150 terrorists in the stronghold. However, an additional six IDF soldiers were named as having fallen in battle in Gaza, bringing the total number of soldiers lost since the start of hostilities to 360.