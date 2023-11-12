Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would only discuss responsibility for the Hamas October 7 massacre after the war ends, deflecting a question by CNN by comparing it to US presidents' reactions to other tragedies under their administrations.

Netanyahu specifically referred to US president George W. Bush and the 9/11 terrorist attack and Franklin D. Roosevelt after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

Netanyahu told CNN that the question of whether he'll ever take responsibility is "a question that needs to be asked. And we're going to answer all these questions," adding: "Right now, I think what we have to do is unite the country for one purpose; to achieve victory. Let's focus on victory – that's my responsibility now."

Netanyahu: No reason patients can't be evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital

The prime minister further discussed the issue of hospitals in the combat zones, where IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists are fighting.

He told CNN that there was "no reason" patients at Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, couldn't be evacuated during the fighting. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on the current Israel-Hamas war November 11, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The prime minister also discussed what Israel's plans were for Gaza once the war to eradicate Hamas ended. He told CNN that the Palestinian Authority couldn't be left in charge of the Strip.

"A civilian authority has to cooperate in two goals; one is to demilitarize Gaza and the second is to deradicalize Gaza," he said.

"And I have to say that the Palestinian Authority has unfortunately failed on both counts."

This is a developing story.