Jeremy Corbyn, the United Kingdom’s former Labour Party leader, refused to define Hamas as a terrorist organization in a televised interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV on Monday.

Corbyn made a similar refusal on October 9, only two days after Hamas invaded Israel and brutally murdered 1200 people.

He refused to assign this label despite Hamas being designated a terrorist organization under the UK’s Terrorism Act and his own 2016 admission that he regretted describing Hamas and Hezbollah as friends.

Avoiding condemning Hamas again

Piers Morgan asks Jeremy Corbyn 15 times whether the former Labour leader thinks Hamas is a terror group.Jeremy Corbyn refuses to answer.@piersmorgan | @jeremycorbyn pic.twitter.com/F9kr1OLtj1 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2023

In the heated discussion, Morgan can be heard repeatedly asking Corbyn, "Can you call them a terrorist group, Jeremy?" In response, Corbyn avoids the question and asks "Is it possible to have a rational discussion with you?" Former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

After much avoidance, Corbyn promises to say something in response to Morgan's questions, but his promise is left unfulfilled when Corbyn attempts to divert the conversation to the topic of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Advertisement

The clip ends with Morgan's other guest affirming that Hamas is a terrorist group, to which Corbyn can be seen rolling his eyes.

Gary Mond, Chairman of the National Jewish Assembly in the UK, told the Jerusalem Post, "It is no surprise at all that Jeremy Corbyn will not condemn Hamas nor describe them as a terrorist organisation. In the past he has referred to them as his friends.

"Much more worrying is the extent to which his views are partially and possibly fully shared by others in the Labour Party, especially the roughly 200 Labour MPs and the 200 to 250 Labour prospective Labour Parliamentary candidates who might become MPs about a year from now if Labour wins the next UK general election to the extent our opinion polls suggest. This is absolutely beyond frightening."