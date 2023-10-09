Jeremy Corbyn refuses to condemn Hamas ‘friends’ - watch

Corbyn called for an end of "the occupation of Palestine," claiming it was the background to the whole attack.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
JEREMY CORBYN, the former Labour Party leader, speaks at a pro-Palestine demonstration outside Downing Street in London last year. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Jeremy Corbyn, who was fired from the United Kingdom’s Labour Party for antisemitism, has refused to condemn Hamas’ attacks against Israeli civilians.

“Yesterday, I sent out a statement calling for a ceasefire, calling for peace and calling for an end to the occupation of Palestine, which of course is fundamentally the background to the whole issue,” Corbyn told journalists. “Obviously, all attacks are wrong…”

Corbyn, on October 7, released a post on X stating that: “The unfolding events in Israel and Palestine are deeply alarming. We need an immediate ceasefire and urgent de-escalation. And we need a route out of this tragic cycle of violence: ending the occupation is the only means of achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Jeremy Corbyn’s relationship with Hamas terrorists

Since Corbyn’s statement, resurfaced clips have been shared online of Corbyn describing Hamas and Hezbollah as "friends." Corbyn had invited the two groups, who are registered as terrorist organizations, to speak at an event in parliament.

“It will be my pleasure, my honor,” Corbyn said at the prospect of the terrorists’ visit.



