Jeremy Corbyn refuses to condemn Hamas ‘friends’ - watch

Jeremy Corbyn, who was fired from the United Kingdom’s Labour Party for antisemitism, has refused to condemn Hamas’ attacks against Israeli civilians.

“Yesterday, I sent out a statement calling for a ceasefire, calling for peace and calling for an end to the occupation of Palestine, which of course is fundamentally the background to the whole issue,” Corbyn told journalists. “Obviously, all attacks are wrong…”

'Do you condemn Hamas?'Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refuses to say if he condemns Hamas but insists 'obviously all attacks are wrong' when questioned in Liverpool https://t.co/Hve2m5YCHK pic.twitter.com/eAYybIWuYb — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 8, 2023

Corbyn, on October 7, released a post on X stating that: “The unfolding events in Israel and Palestine are deeply alarming. We need an immediate ceasefire and urgent de-escalation. And we need a route out of this tragic cycle of violence: ending the occupation is the only means of achieving a just and lasting peace.”

The unfolding events in Israel and Palestine are deeply alarming.We need an immediate ceasefire and urgent de-escalation.And we need a route out of this tragic cycle of violence: ending the occupation is the only means of achieving a just and lasting peace. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 7, 2023

Jeremy Corbyn participating in Munich Massacre terrorist's memorial, Tunis 2014 (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/HM)

Jeremy Corbyn’s relationship with Hamas terrorists

Since Corbyn’s statement, resurfaced clips have been shared online of Corbyn describing Hamas and Hezbollah as "friends." Corbyn had invited the two groups, who are registered as terrorist organizations, to speak at an event in parliament.

“It will be my pleasure, my honor,” Corbyn said at the prospect of the terrorists’ visit.