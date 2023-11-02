Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, was recorded going on a tirade about whether Hamas’ October 7 invasion had happened.

Corbyn was at a pro-Palestine demonstration when a man approached him and asked him how he would solve the “hostage issue.” Hamas is currently holding over 200 Israelis and other foreign nationals hostage.

This is @jeremycorbyn brother Piers Corbyn saying no Jews died on Oct 7 and it was actors. This is no different from holocaust denial, he should be arrested @antisemitism @CST_UK pic.twitter.com/bp9FF1DxQc — NFE 〓〓 (@NFESpur) October 28, 2023

In response to the question, Corbyn said “Well, we'd have a ceasefire straight away and end this invasion.”

The man who approached Corbyn then asked: “Do you think Hamas will hand over the hostages?” The destruction caused by Hamas Militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 14, 2023. (credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90)

“Well, I don’t know,” Corbyn began. “You see Hamas and Israel…Israel funds Hamas, you understand that? Israel let these so-called troops in. They allowed the hostages to be taken, the whole thing is a game to justify the flattening and genocide of Gaza.”

"There is oil under there [Gaza], the Israelis want it, the Americans want it. All civilized countries should resist the Israeli invasion, including the Russian, Chinese with military force if necessary."

Interrupting Corbyn, the man then asked “How did you feel when you saw the butchering and massacre of those kids and people at the rave?”

Before the man had finished his question, Corbyn repeated “It was a lie. There was no killing of children. It was a lie, a lie, a lie. The Israeli government admits it was a lie.”

“So the Kibbutz…” the man can be heard saying, before Corbyn continued “CNN were actors, I have seen a film showing they were actors.”

In response to this comment, the man asks for clarification, saying “So do you deny that 1400 Israelis were butchered by Hamas?”

“Yes, I do deny,” Corbyn quickly interjected. “There’s no evidence for this stuff. The whole thing was a set-up from start to finish to justify an invasion and genocide to take the oil, to destroy Palestine and to make an Israeli superstate. That is what it is about! It is a fake operation! Do you understand that?”

“No, I don’t actually,” the man said in response to Corbyn’s question.

“You don’t understand many things then,” Corbyn continued. “The gates were open. They let the so-called Hamas terrorists in and they let them out again.”

“The Israeli government organized this from start to finish and they invaded Palestine. That was planned all along.”

Reactions to Corbyn’s rant

Gary Mond, Chairman of the United Kingdom’s National Jewish Assembly told the Jerusalem Post that "The rantings and ravings of Piers Corbyn are founded in insanity.”

“To imply that Israel, in conjunction with the United States, allowed Hamas terrorists into the country is a conspiracy theory mired in delirium, and to suggest that nobody was killed is at odds with reality. It is tactics like this, which emanate from far-left wing and fundamentalist Islamist sources, which undermine rational debate on the greatest tragedy suffered by the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

Jonathan Turner, from UK Lawyers for Israel, told the Post that "Piers Corbyn's bizarre remarks could constitute the criminal offense of expressing an opinion supportive of Hamas, a proscribed organization, contrary to section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They could also contravene the Public Order Act 1978, which prohibits the use of abusive or insulting words likely to cause alarm (sections 4A and 5) or to stir up racial hatred (section 18). His best defense would be that no one would take him seriously."